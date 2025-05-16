KUALA LUMPUR: The Court of Appeal will hear on July 9 former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony’s application to review its earlier decision upholding his conviction and sentence of three years imprisonment and a RM50,000 fine for falsifying documents related to a maintenance and service contract at Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin informed that the date was set during a case management via online proceedings today before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Mohd Khairi Harun.

“On the same date, the court will also hear the prosecution’s preliminary objection against Peter’s application for review,” Wan Shaharuddin told Bernama.

Also present at the proceedings were DPP Haresh Prakash Somiah and Peter’s counsel, Datuk Rosal Azimin Ahmad.

On March 14, Peter filed a notice of motion seeking a review and to set aside the conviction and sentence imposed by the Court of Appeal on March 4 under Section 468 of the Penal Code.

Peter has also applied to set aside the warrant of committal dated March 4 issued to Kajang Prison against him, as well as for any consequential orders necessary to ensure justice in the matter.

On March 4, the Court of Appeal ordered Peter to serve a three-year prison sentence after dismissing his final appeal against the conviction and sentence imposed by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court in May 2022.

Peter had earlier filed an appeal on April 19, 2023, to overturn the conviction and sentence, but failed the bid when the Kuala Lumpur High Court subsequently upheld the Sessions Court’s decision.

He has since paid the RM50,000 fine imposed.

According to the charge, Peter, in his capacity as managing director of Asli Jati Sdn Bhd, was accused of falsifying a letter from Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s Office of the deputy vice-chancellor dated June 9, 2014, by inserting false statements with the intent to deceive.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Office of the Private Secretary to the Prime Minister, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya, between June 13 and Aug 21, 2014.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment and a fine under Section 468 of the Penal Code, upon conviction.