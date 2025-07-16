Cow sheds used as drug transit points in Kelantan, owners at risk

PASIR MAS: Cow sheds along the Kelantan-Thailand border have become transit points for drug syndicates, putting owners at risk of unwittingly aiding criminal networks.

General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid confirmed intelligence reports indicate drugs are smuggled alongside livestock using these sheds’ logistics.

“Owners risk becoming middlemen, either willingly for profit or through syndicate coercion,“ he said. Sheds in Kampung Tualang, Simpangan, Kampung Kubang Pak Itam, Jeram Perdah, and Tok Deh are suspected to be used for smuggling.

Recent raids by Bukit Aman Narcotics CID and Kelantan police seized 35.4kg of amphetamine pills worth RM5 million. In one case, 20kg of drugs were hidden in cow dung at a Pasir Mas shed.

Livestock smuggling has also surged, with 34 cases and 818 animals seized this year. GOF found ropes, dung, and hoofprints near illegal crossings, suggesting cattle are herded to sheds before transport.

Nik Ros Azhan warned that shed owners complicit in drug smuggling will face strict action. - Bernama