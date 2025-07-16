Bipartisan select committees reduce tension among MPs says Johari

PETALING JAYA: The formation of 10 Dewan Rakyat Special Select Committees (JKPK) two years ago has played a key role in easing political tensions among Members of Parliament, according to Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul.

He noted that the inclusion of both government and opposition MPs in these committees promotes collective decision-making.

Johari explained that the bipartisan structure ensures decisions are not one-sided. “When you are a member of a select committee, whatever decision you make is not a decision of the opposition or the government.

It’s together,“ he said. He likened the process to breaking down barriers, stating, “If there is a wall dividing us, we break it down. And if we can’t, we lower it so we can still reach across.”

The Speaker made these remarks during a press conference after launching the World Public Relations Day (WPRD) 2025 programme at SEGi University.

The 10 JKPKs cover various sectors, including Finance and Economy, Health, Domestic Trade, Infrastructure, and Human Rights.

Johari added that his office has supported seminars organised by these committees, addressing topics like hybrid cattle breeding and groundwater management, with future discussions planned on public housing. - Bernama