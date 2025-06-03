KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Parliamentary Cross-Party Group on Racial and Religious Harmony (KRPPM-KKA), a platform established to identify, address and promote awareness of racial and religious harmony issues, received official approval for its formation on Jan 28.

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan said this was confirmed in an official letter from the Dewan Rakyat, which was addressed to him as the chairman of KRPPM-KKA.

Given the current socio-political climate, he said KRPPM-KKA recognises the urgent need to bring together all relevant stakeholders to discuss the direction of racial and religious harmony in Malaysia.

“KRPPM-KKA is also committed to promoting awareness, advocacy and submitting legislative proposals to policymakers.

“This initiative aims to preserve and strengthen racial and religious harmony in Malaysia, in accordance with the principles of the Federal Constitution,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

The group comprises eight parliamentarians, representing both government and opposition parties, signifying a bipartisan approach.

Senator Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa has been appointed Deputy Chairman I, while Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) serves as Deputy Chairman II. The group’s secretary is R. R. Yuneswaran (PH-Segamat) and its treasurer, Riduan Rubin (Independent-Tenom).

The four other members are Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodi (GPS-Sri Aman), Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (MUDA-Muar), Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) and Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya).

Syahredzan said the group’s primary focus will be to spearhead legislative, policy and initiative proposals that support racial and religious harmony efforts at the national level.

KRPPM-KKA will also serve as a key platform to facilitate dialogues and discussions among various stakeholders on racial and religious harmony, he added.

“Other efforts include developing advocacy and educational initiatives to unite Malaysia’s multiracial and multi-religious communities, as well as providing feedback and recommendations to relevant ministries to ensure sustainable intergroup relations in Malaysia,” he said.