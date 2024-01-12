CSM warns public of scam calls claiming to be officials

KUALA LUMPUR: CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) has warned the public to be vigilant of phone calls from individuals claiming to be its officials and requesting personal information.

In a statement today, CSM stressed that it did not make such calls and highlighted a rise in such incidents involving irresponsible parties.

“The public is also advised to be cautious of calls claiming to be from the Security Control Unit or ‘Security’. These calls are not from our officers, and no such unit exists within CSM.

“We have never asked for personal or financial information from the public via phone calls. Therefore, we urge the public to remain vigilant,” the statement said.

CSM also said that the callers often provide false reasons, such as alleging that the recipient’s phone number has violated security laws, will be blocked for spreading false news or linked to scam activities, online gambling or stock trading.

Members of the public who receive such calls are encouraged to report them to cyber999@cybersecurity.my.