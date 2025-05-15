KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police have tightened border security to curb cattle smuggling ahead of Hari Raya Aidiladha, following reports of anthrax-related deaths in Thailand earlier this month.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said his department is working closely with relevant agencies, including the Department of Veterinary Services and border authorities, to prevent the illegal entry of livestock into the country.

“The deaths have been linked to the slaughter and consumption of raw meat in Don Tan district, Mukdahan province, Thailand, which borders Laos, according to a report by Thailand’s Department of Disease Control.

“Kelantan police continue to strengthen intelligence gathering, patrols and inter-agency cooperation to safeguard national security and combat smuggling,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters today.

Mohd Yusoff also reminded operators and livestock farmers not to bring in cattle through illegal routes and to use only authorised checkpoints at the ICQS Complex to ensure proper health screening is conducted.

He stressed that livestock smuggling not only harms the local livestock industry but also poses a risk of spreading infectious diseases to humans.

Mohd Yusoff added that the Border Security Coordination Committee’s Working Group Meeting with the National Security Council has identified the need to enhance enforcement against livestock smuggling activities.

Between 2024 and April 2025, a total of 390 cows and 25 buffaloes were seized in 36 cases, with an estimated value of nearly RM4 million.

In a related development, Mohd Yusoff confirmed that police have received information regarding alleged abuse of power involving border enforcement personnel.

“Preliminary information indicates possible misconduct related to smuggling, including livestock. A special task force has been formed and investigations are underway by the Kelantan police intelligence division,” he said.