KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has investigated 31 cases relating to attempts to smuggle imitation small arms into the country last year, involving total seizures amounting to RM1.8 million.

In a statement today, JKDM said four of the cases -- three in Sarawak and one at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) -- involved the importation of fake firearms via Pos Malaysia services.

“All parcels sent to the Mail and Courier Centreer (PMK) undergo a 100 per cent scanning process before being sorted in the presence of both Customs and Pos Malaysia officers. If a parcel is found to contain prohibited items, it will be confiscated,“ read the statement.

The department also highlighted that the modus operandi for smuggling prohibited goods, including imitation firearms, often involves false, misleading or fraudulent declarations.

According to the department, it is committed to addressing firearms smuggling and is implementing proactive measures to prevent the entry of firearms without valid import permits.

The department also participated in international operations related to the control of firearms at the country’s entrance, such as the GS APSP II (Global Shield) operation and the Small Arms and Light Weapon, Asia Pacific Security Project.

In addition, JKDM also works with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Pos Malaysia International Hub (PMIH) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

It also said several series of engagements have been held to ensure prohibited items such as drugs, wildlife, and firearms are not imported or exported to/from Malaysia.