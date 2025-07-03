Customs seizes RM4.4 million in smuggled e-waste and metal scrap

BENTONG: The Pahang Customs Department successfully intercepted two smuggling attempts involving electronic waste and aluminium scrap, confiscating seven containers with an estimated value of RM4.4 million at North Port, Port Klang.

Director Mohd Asri Seman stated that the operations, conducted simultaneously on May 21, were a joint effort between the Bentong Customs Enforcement Division and the Selangor Department of Environment.

“In the first raid at 1.15pm, three 40-foot containers were found to contain 46,726kg of e-waste valued at RM700,890, believed to have been imported without a permit or proper customs declaration,” he said during a press conference.

The second operation uncovered four containers carrying 105,760kg of aluminium flakes, falsely declared as other goods, with an estimated worth of RM3.7 million.

Mohd Asri explained that such imports require approval from the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) and are regulated by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

Investigations revealed that the smugglers misdeclared the items as copper concentrate to evade import permit requirements. Both cases are being probed under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967.