Cyclist killed in collision with car during Langkawi cycling event

ALOR SETAR: A cyclist was killed in a collision with a car along Jalan Kuala Muda near Langkawi today.

Langkawi police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said in the 8.30 am incident, 28-year-old Low Beng Seng, from Langkawi, died at the scene from severe head injuries.

“The Langkawi District Police Headquarters operations room received information about the accident around 8.45 am. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been cycling with a group during a 68-kilometre event before the incident occurred.

“Upon reaching the accident site, the victim tried to avoid another cyclist, veered into the opposite lane, and collided with an oncoming car driven by a 36-year-old woman,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the victim’s body was sent to the Forensic Unit of Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi, for a post-mortem examination, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, a 20-second video related to the accident had circulated on social media. - Bernama