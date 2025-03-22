GEORGE TOWN: DAP has reaffirmed its unity and strategic focus following the party election as it gears up to secure victory in the 16th General Election (GE16), its newly appointed deputy secretary-general Steven Sim Chee Keong said.

“In every election, definitely, there will be competition, but I’ve already insisted from day one that all of us will work together in order to not only carry the mandate from the delegates, but also to ensure victory for Penang in the next (general) election,” he said

According to Sim, Penang delegates were given major roles in the party leadership election which he sees as a good sign.

Commenting on Penang Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) readiness for the next general election, particularly in Seberang Perai, where Perikatan Nasional (PN) made significant gains in the last election, Sim who is state DAP chairman said the party’s campaign had been in motion since GE15.

“Penang DAP will establish a special task force to strategise for victory in GE16. All DAP MPs and assemblymen in Penang have been actively engaging with the community and serving the people,” he told reporters after attending the Penang PH breaking of fast event with media practitioners last night.

Sim, who is also Human Resource Minister and Bukit Mertajam MP, said the special task force would focus on constituencies represented by DAP in Penang.

The party would also work closely with all component parties in the MADANI government to secure a collective victory, he said.

“You can see that our representatives—whether MPs or state assemblymen—are highly dedicated. They are always present for the people,” he added.

The event was also attended by Penang PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow, who is also Chief Minister, and state PH vice-chairman Dr Zaidi Zakaria.