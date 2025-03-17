PETALING JAYA: Fresh from its party national congress and election, yesterday, the Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) official Facebook and Instagram accounts suffered from a cyberattack this morning, after inappropriate images were uploaded to their stories around 11am.

In a statement, the Pakatan Harapan component party said its team at its headquarters are currently working to remove the images, change passwords for linked accounts, and limit page access to secure the platforms.

“Please be aware that any suspicious activity from our official accounts does not reflect the party and is the result of a cyber attack,“ the statement said.

DAP had concluded their party central executive committee election (CEC), yesterday.

The election, held after the party’s 18th National Congress, saw 4,203 delegates from 1,650 branches cast their ballots.

The results were announced by the party’s national congress returning officer Desmond Tan, at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, who received the highest number of votes, was elected the party’s national chairman for the first time.

Gobind, garnered 2,785 votes, followed closely by Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen with 2,631 votes; Kulai MP and Deputy Minister of Communications, Teo Nie Ching (2,585 votes); Sekinchan assemblyman, Datuk Ng Suee Lim (2,563 votes); and Seremban MP cum Transport Minister, Anthony Loke (2,508 votes).

Teo, who came third with 2,585 votes, is now the new party vice-chairman.