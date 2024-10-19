Data profiling key to addressing local issues - Chief Statistician

SABAK BERNAM: Statistical services can serve as a key tool in profiling and identifying crucial information and issues in specific areas, Chief Statistician, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said.

He said this approach is central to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM)’s ‘Satu Pemimpin Satu Kampung (Santuni) MADANI’ programme, which seeks to uplift the socio-economic status of residents in Kampung Baharu here.

He said by understanding the unique conditions in each village, it becomes easier to engage more stakeholders and individuals in collaborative efforts to develop the area, as data is readily available to inform decisions.

“Through the DOSM MADANI Santuni initiative, we will address various issues in cooperation with other government agencies. This time, however, our primary focus is on strengthening awareness around health and welfare,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the programme, held in conjunction with the 2024 National Statistics Day for Selangor at Kampung Baharu here today.

Mohd Uzir said several activities will be held during the programme to reinforce efforts in health and welfare awareness, including ‘gotong-royong’ with villagers, exhibitions and consultations with the Ministry of Health and the Social Welfare Department.

“There will also be a Santuni MADANI dialogue session with local leaders and agencies to identify other socio-economic challenges in the village, while actively working on solutions,” he added.

The Santuni MADANI programme, introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, requires every government department and agency head to implement initiatives aimed at unlocking the potential of villages.

This involves continuous engagement with local communities and periodic monitoring, coordinated by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) under the Prime Minister’s Department.