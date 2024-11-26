PETALING JAYA: Cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, commonly known as Datuk Vida, has requested to be given space to resolve the issue regarding her house and four cars sealed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court due to an unpaid debt exceeding RM1 million.

Vida took to her Instagram account to explain that she has appointed a lawyer to advise and assist her in resolving the matter.

“I would like to inform that I take this matter seriously and will give my full attention to the issues raised. I have appointed a lawyer to advise and assist me in resolving this matter in the best possible manner and in accordance with the law.

“I deeply appreciate the support of all parties and hope to be given the space to address this matter calmly and professionally,” said Vida.

Previously, it was reported by mStar that several assets at Vida’s bungalow in Meru Ipoh, Perak, were seized, including two Toyota Vellfires, a Toyota Grand Hiace, and a BMW X7.

She was reported to have failed to settle the outstanding balance for her factory in Shah Alam, Selangor, which was converted into a studio in 2018, amounting to RM1,060,285.