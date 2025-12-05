Day of reflection, compassion, unity

KEPONG: Over 10,000 devotees, volunteers, and dignitaries came together yesterday for a day of spiritual reflection and community spirit as the Tzu Chi Foundation of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor held its annual Buddha Day ceremony. The event, which also honoured Mother’s Day and Tzu Chi Day, offered a powerful three-in-one celebration that emphasised values of compassion, gratitude, and unity.

The ceremony, a tradition observed annually on the second Sunday of May, was instituted by Tzu Chi founder Dharma Master Cheng Yen. This year’s gathering took place at the Tzu Chi Kepong Chapter, drawing participants from all walks of life in a vibrant and peaceful celebration.

The morning session featured solemn chanting, symbolic rituals and a live broadcast from Tzu Chi headquarters in Hualien, Taiwan. With multiple sessions scheduled throughout the day, organisers anticipated total attendance to surpass 10,000 participants.

Philanthropist and Berjaya Corporation founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan was among the prominent figures in attendance. He expressed deep admiration for the volunteers’ discipline and commitment. A long-time patron of Tzu Chi Malaysia, Tan has played an instrumental role in promoting its values of compassion, discipline, and community service while also supporting the foundation’s charitable missions and helping expand its humanitarian efforts both across Malaysia and internationally.

“This event is incredibly well-organised, and everything is done by volunteers, no event agency, no PR team.

“Even the drone shot of the Tzu Chi logo formation shows their incredible coordination and discipline.”

Tan also praised the foundation’s extensive charitable work across the globe.

“I’ve never seen a Buddhist organisation carry out so much charity in such a structured way. Master Cheng Yen never left Taiwan, yet she has created a movement present in over 100 countries. To me, she is a living goddess.”

Top Glove Corporation founder Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai echoed the sentiment of collective goodness:

“It’s Buddha Day, Mother’s Day and Tzu Chi Day. We come together to do good things. When you spend time doing good, you won’t have time for wrongdoing.”

Lim also urged attendees to embrace healthier and more compassionate lifestyles.

“I wish everyone a healthy body, a healthy mind and financial well-being,” he said, highlighting the benefits of a vegetarian diet.

“Tan Sri Vincent Tan shared earlier that after going vegetarian due to a heart issue 10 years ago, his health has improved tremendously. That’s very inspiring.”

Also in attendance was Selangor executive councillor Ng Sze Han, who praised the event for promoting unity and compassion.

“Today is a meaningful celebration of Buddha’s birth, Tzu Chi Day and Mother’s Day – all reminding us of the importance of togetherness,” he said.

Visiting Tzu Chi Kepong for the first time, Ng described the experience as both impressive and uplifting.

He also extended an invitation to the public to join the Selangor state-level Wesak Day celebration on Saturday, May 17 at 9am at Maha Karuna Vihara in Elmina.

As part of this year’s festivities, a month-long “Vesak passport” programme is taking place across 20 Buddhist temples throughout the Klang Valley.

“Anyone can collect a booklet from these temples and receive a stamp at each one,” Ng explained.

“After visiting at least 10, they’ll be eligible for a special lucky draw.”

He said that the initiative is designed to encourage both locals and tourists to explore and appreciate the spiritual and architectural beauty of the region’s temples.

“We hope this inspires more people to discover the cultural richness of Buddhism in our community,” he added.

Other dignitaries were Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia Deputy Representative James Buu, Kazakhstan Ambassador Bulat Sugurbayev, Fiji High Commissioner Ratu Etueni Qiolele Caucau, Papua New Guinea Minister Counsellor Noel Leana and Russian Federation Agriculture Ministry Counsellor Vladislav Chernov.

Also present were Archbishop Julian Leow, Tan Sri Teo Chiang Kok and Tan Sri Chua Ma Yu, which reflected the broad interfaith and international support for Tzu Chi’s humanitarian vision.