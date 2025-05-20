DBKL denies system hacked, with demand of RM236 mln ransom

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has denied a claim that its online service system was hacked and held hostage to a ransom demand of USD55 million (RM236.17 million).

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif said DBKL’s online service system had indeed experienced technical disruptions but there was no ransom demanded.

“There was indeed a system disruption, but it had nothing to do with money (ransom demand) from anyone.

“A total of 39 systems were problematic but have returned to normal since May 1, including the e-housing, e-licence, e-complaint and e-booking systems,“ she said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa affirmed that, as of now, they have not received any report regarding such a claim.

Earlier, a Chinese-language newspaper reported that a Member of Parliament alleged that DBKL’s online service system was hacked, with the hacker demanding a ransom of RM236.17 million.

According to the report, the MP claimed to have received the information from a reliable source and was confident that such an incident had indeed taken place.