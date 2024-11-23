PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will be setting up a task force as a bid to curb the issue of Public Housing (PA) and People’s Housing Programme (PPR) residents who do not pay their rent.

In a Facebook post on Friday (November 22), DBKL said the task force will be implemented by December to take action against residents who have rent arrears.

Among the actions said to be taken by the new task force will involve cutting off the resident’s water supply and terminating their rental agreement.

“Despite the many reminders sent out, several residents have not been diligent in fulfilling their responsibility in paying their monthly rent.

“It needs to be reminded that the rent charged is lower compared to the actual market value - at just RM124 a month for a residence with two or three rooms. This was aimed to help those in need.

“DBKL have also prepared multiple payment avenues, including online payment. With this convenience, there is no excuse for not paying rent on time,” the post said.

The city hall added in its Facebook post that thousands of individuals line up to apply for a chance to rent these residences, reminding those “who were given the opportunity should be grateful” and do their part by paying the rent.

“Do not take your responsibility as a tenant lightly. The home you reside in is a privilege, not an absolute right.

“If you are unable to respect the terms, DBKL will not hesitate to take action,” the city hall sternly reminded in their post.