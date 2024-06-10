PETALING JAYA: Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Minister Nga Kor Ming says the ministry is considering a gated community concept for future public housing projects to ensure residents pay the maintenance fees.

Nga said some residents have failed to pay the maintenance fees despite being able to afford it, according to the New Straits Times.

He cited an example, claiming that most units under the People’s Housing Program (PPR) in Perlis have Astro subscriptions and were able to pay the aforementioned fees but many have not done so.

“They enjoy the facilities but deliberately refuse to pay (maintenance fees).

“So it is not an inability to pay, but negligence or a lack of responsibility,” Nga was quoted as saying.

He said this is why the ministry was mulling to propose the gated community concept for future People’s Residential Programme (PRR), a follow-up to PPR.

Nga said the PRR project would be launched in 2025.

He added that PRR applicants have to attend a mandatory session, briefing on the responsibilities of a resident, including the payment of maintenance fees.

“I know Malaysians are good, it is just that sometimes they may not understand they have responsibilities and obligations.

“That is our (government) job, to educate them,“ he was quoted as saying.

