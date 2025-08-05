PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has confirmed that no new infectious diseases have been detected and no deaths reported following the discovery of a large number of pigeon carcasses around a water fountain in Padang Ipoh, Perak recently.

It said that the results of the post-mortem on the three pigeon carcasses found that they all had full stomach contents, with several significant findings, including the discolouration of the liver, the presence of blood clots in the thoracic cavity and bleeding in the trachea and lungs.

“Samples of internal organs, such as the liver, heart, kidneys, spleen, lungs, intestines and trachea have been sent for laboratory analysis.

“Preliminary test results for Avian Influenza (AI), Newcastle Disease (ND) and Adenovirus returned negative. Tests for poisoning are being carried out by the Chemistry Department to identify the actual cause of death,” it said in a statement today.

The DVS said that based on the current findings, it found that infectious diseases like AI, ND and Adenovirus were not factors that caused the death of the pigeons and that a conclusion could only be made after it received the results of the poisoning tests from the Chemistry Department.

“As a precautionary measure and to protect public safety as well as the country’s livestock sector from the risk of animal-borne diseases, the DVS will continue to monitor the situation at Padang Ipoh,” it added.

The DVS also urged the public to immediately inform the nearest DVS or call 03-8870 2041 if they come across the carcasses of any bird or other animals that look unusual or suspicious.

Recently, several video clips had gone viral on social media showing the discovery of a large number of dead pigeons around a fountain at the popular leisure area in Ipoh.