Decision on Syed Saddiq’s appeal out on June 25

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on the appeal of Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman against his conviction and sentence for abetting criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and money laundering involving Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) funds will be known on June 25.

This was announced by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin when contacted by reporters today, while lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik representing Syed Saddiq confirmed the date.

“The date was set at today’s case management via zoom before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli,“ said Wan Shaharuddin.

The prosecution and defence concluded their arguments on April 17 before a panel of three Court of Appeal judges consisting of Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin.

On Nov 9, 2023, Syed Saddiq was sentenced to seven years in prison with two strokes of the cane and a fine of RM10 million by the Kuala Lumpur High Court after being found guilty of four counts of abetting criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and money laundering involving Armada funds.

Syed Saddiq, 32, was charged with abetting former assistant treasurer of Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) Rafiq Hakim Razali, who was entrusted with Armada funds amounting to RM1 million, to commit criminal breach of trust by misusing the funds.

The act was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Sentral 2 here on March 6, 2020, under Section 406 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison with caning and may be fined, if convicted.

For the second charge, the accused is charged with misappropriating RM120,000 from the Maybank Islamic Berhad account of Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise by causing Rafiq Hakim to dispose of the money.

The former Youth and Sports Minister is charged with committing the act at Malayan Banking Berhad, Jalan Pandan 3/6A, Taman Pandan Jaya here, between April 8 and 21, 2018 under Section 403 of the Penal Code which carries a minimum prison sentence of six months and a maximum of five years with whipping and may be fined, if convicted.

Syed Saddiq also faces two charges of engaging in money laundering activities, namely transferring RM50,000 each from his Maybank Islamic Berhad account to his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account, which was the proceeds of illegal activities.

He was accused of committing the offence at a bank in Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling, Johor Bahru on June 16 and 19, 2018 under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

For this offence, he can be punished under Section 4(1) of the same act which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and a fine of five times the amount or proceeds of the illegal activity, if convicted.