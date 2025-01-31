Decline in padi farmers threatens food security

PETALING JAYA: Experts have called for urgent measures to address a sharp decline in padi farmers, from 322,830 in 2021 to about 200,000 today, to safeguard food security in the country.

Universiti Malaya Institute of Biological Sciences agriculture expert Assoc Prof Dr Muhammad Shakirin Mispan emphasised the need to train a new generation of padi farmers and make the industry more attractive to young people.

“The shrinking number of farmers has disrupted the industry, with those aged 40 and below making up only 10% to 20%.

“While some young farmers are stepping up, the challenge is not just attracting them but equipping them with the resources to succeed.

“Many need expert guidance to fully understand the complexities of padi farming,” he said.

Muhammad Shakirin pointed to low income as the biggest deterrent, alongside the issue of farmland ownership, which remains with the older generation.

Many elderly farmers are either unable or unwilling to continue farming, leading to a workforce shortage.

He warned that the ageing farming population poses a serious threat to the sustainability of the padi industry, particularly as older farmers are often reluctant to adopt modern technologies.

“Without innovation, padi cultivation risks lagging behind other countries in terms of efficiency and productivity, making it even harder to compete globally.

“If this problem isn’t properly addressed, many padi fields may be poorly managed, leading to lower yields and endangering our food security,” he said.

To address the issue, Muhammad Shakirin suggested engaging youths through Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions.

“Young farmers could receive hands-on training and build networks with peers and experts.

“The goal is not just to introduce them to farming but to keep them motivated and well-equipped for the long run,” he said.

UiTM Academy of SME and Entrepreneurship Development coordinator Dr Mohamad Idham Md Razak echoed these concerns, stating that the decline in padi farmers threatens Malaysia’s ability to sustain production and undermines a key domestic industry.

He warned that the trend could lead to under-utilised farmland, lower productivity and higher production costs due to reduced economies of scale.

“In the long run, the shrinking farmer base will weaken the agricultural sector’s contribution to gross domestic product and erode our global competitiveness,” he said.

Mohamad Idham also highlighted the growing risk of food insecurity, as Malaysia’s declining padi production could increase dependence on imports, exposing the country to volatile global markets and supply chain disruptions.

“The dependency not only inflates food costs but also weakens national resilience to external shocks such as geopolitical conflicts or climate-induced production shortages in exporting countries,” he said.

He added that Malaysia’s current subsidies and price controls for padi and rice may not be sufficient to sustain the industry in the long term.

He said while such measures provide short-term financial relief to farmers, they do little to address underlying structural issues, such as low productivity, inefficient farming practices and limited technological adoption.