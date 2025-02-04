ALOR SETAR: The decomposing body of an elderly man was discovered in a river nearby the Sungai Raja Pump House near here today.

Kota Setar District Police Chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said police received a call from the public about the body at 12.43 pm.

“A police team from the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters (IPD), assisted by the Kedah Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) Forensic Unit, was dispatched to the scene. The victim, believed to be 70 years old, is thought to have died several days ago based on the state of decomposition.

“Police also found the victim’s driving licence and confirmed that his family had filed a missing persons report on March 23. Further investigation revealed no signs of foul play,“ she said in a statement.

The body was sent to the Forensic Department of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, for a post-mortem.

“For now, the case is classified as sudden death. The public is advised against speculation regarding the discovery to avoid unnecessary concern,“ Siti Nor Salawati added.

Anyone with information on the case is to contact Kota Setar IPD or Chief Insp Douglas Anak Tugau at 013-3312210.