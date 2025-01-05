Panther killed when hit by 4WD vehicle on LPT2

KUALA TERENGGANU: A black panther was killed after being struck by a four-wheel drive vehicle at Km 387 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) early today.

Hulu Terengganu police chief Supt Sharudin Abdul Wahab said the accident occurred at about 1.15 am when the panther, a protected species, suddenly crossed the road.

“The Toyota Hilux, driven by a 19-year-old man, was heading from Kelantan to Kemaman, Terengganu.

“When it reached the location of the incident, the wild animal suddenly dashed across the road and the driver was unable to avoid it. The animal died at the scene, while the driver did not sustain any injuries,“ he said in a statement.

Sharudin said the carcass was handed over to the Terengganu Wildlife and National Parks Department for further action.

He advised road users to be cautious when travelling along LPT2 and to observe the speed limit to prevent any untoward incidents.