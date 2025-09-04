DEEP system must drive integrity reform in Malaysia, says EAIC chairman

PUTRAJAYA: The Demerit Performance Evaluation system must function as a catalyst for comprehensive integrity reforms rather than merely serving as a monitoring tool according to Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission chairman Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar.

He emphasised that the system should strengthen internal controls ensure proper follow-up on misconduct reports and enhance enforcement capabilities across government agencies.

Malaysia’s current position in the Corruption Perception Index demonstrates significant room for improvement with the country scoring 47 out of 100 and ranking 61st among 180 nations in 2024.

The EAIC fully supports the DEEP system’s emphasis on accountability and integrity as it demonstrates that misconduct cannot be treated lightly within the public sector.

Consistent reporting of misconduct cases represents a positive beginning but transparent and effective follow-up actions remain crucially important according to Ismail.

Department heads must take responsibility for ensuring every misconduct report receives serious attention and leads to effective corrective measures rather than remaining as meaningless notes.

Integrity must translate into concrete government actions that convince both citizens and international observers rather than merely serving as empty slogans.

The DEEP system has already demonstrated significant impact on civil service performance particularly among ministry secretaries-general during the second quarter of 2025.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar recently reported substantial improvements in service delivery reform agenda implementation project execution and public leadership integrity during the system’s first six months.

This evaluation system aligns with the Public Service Reform Agenda supporting government efforts to create an efficient and responsive civil service that meets public needs.

The system’s early impact appears through four evaluation pillars covering financial management project management accountability and integrity plus leadership and personality.

Introduced by the Public Service Department the DEEP system represents a bold and progressive step toward strengthening performance culture and accelerating public service transformation. – Bernama