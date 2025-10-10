Deepavali bazaar in Melaka draws visitors of various races

MELAKA: The Deepavali Bazaar celebrating the Festival of Lights has been operating since October 7 in Little India along Jalan Bendahara.

Melaka MIC chairman Datuk VP Shanmugam stated that the bazaar features 40 stalls selling clothing, food, and traditional Indian sweets.

He expects the event to attract visitors from various races including both local and foreign tourists.

“The Deepavali Bazaar is an annual event eagerly awaited not only by the Indian community but also by other races,“ Shanmugam told reporters.

He highlighted the excitement surrounding traditional foods like pani puri and muruku available at the bazaar.

Artistic and cultural performances by the Indian community will run for five days starting October 14.

Shanmugam revealed that local artist Zubir Khan will perform on October 17 as a highlight.

The event is expected to be officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

In conjunction with Deepavali, 84 students from Tamil schools received assistance.

These students comprising orphans and children from B40 families were brought to buy new clothes.

Shanmugam explained this annual programme aims to reduce families’ burdens during festival preparations.

He noted the initiative brings joy to the children involved in the celebration.

Meanwhile, the Rahmah MADANI Sale will be held this Saturday at Japerun Gadek and Jalan Rezeb Kampung Ganun.

Various items will be offered at cheaper prices starting at 8 am.

Fresh chicken will be sold at RM8 per piece alongside other essential goods.

Shanmugam serves as both the state Youth, Sports and NGO Exco and Gadek assemblyman. – Bernama