Deepavali: Traffic building up on several major highways as of 3 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on several major highways is reported to be building up as of 3 pm today due to the rising number of vehicles in conjunction with the Deepavali celebrations tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said there is an increase in the number of vehicles on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway and East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1, resulting in traffic congestion in several areas.

The spokesman added that traffic is also slow-moving towards the east coast, namely from the Gombak Toll Plaza to Genting Sempah, with traffic heading towards the city centre from the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza also building up.

“Slow traffic flow is also reported on the North-South Expressway Central Link (Elite) from Putra Heights to Seafield and USJ to Putrajaya.

“In addition, there is also congestion along the North-South Highway (PLUS) North route E1 from the Juru Toll Plaza to Seberang Jaya following an accident at KM138.7. Traffic is still slow-moving although crash site has been cleared,” the spokesman said when contacted by Bernama.

The spokesman said that, while traffic flow has begun to slow down from Permatang Pauh to Sungai Dua, it is building up from Lembah Beringin to Tanjung Malim.

“On the North-South Highway (PLUS) E2, traffic is still under control at several locations, including from Senai Utara to Kulai and from Dato’ Onn to the Pasir Gudang intersection,” said the spokesman.

Traffic flow along the Damansara Puchong Expressway (LDP) northbound is still slow-moving from Puchong Utama to Puchong Intan, PJS Toll Plaza to the Cable Bridge, Kelana Jaya to SS2 and Penchala Toll Plaza to Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI).

The public can obtain the latest traffic information through the PLUSLine toll-free number 1-800-88-0000 and on X @plustrafik or the LLM toll-free number 1-800-88-7752 and its X page @llmtrafik.