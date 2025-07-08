Aerial tourism in Melaka to launch in September with joy rides

MELAKA: The state is set to launch aerial tourism services in September, offering visitors a unique way to experience Melaka’s beauty from the skies.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh announced the initiative, proposed by the International Aero Training Academy (IATAC) Sdn Bhd, as part of efforts to diversify tourism offerings.

The new attraction will feature 40-minute joy ride flights, allowing passengers to enjoy panoramic views of Melaka. IATAC has suggested operating eight flights daily, with ticket prices to be confirmed pending regulatory approvals.

Ab Rauf shared the details during the Open Day ceremony for the 2u1i Bachelor’s Degree in Aviation Programme at IATAC Batu Berendam. The event was also attended by National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) vice-chancellor Lt Gen Datuk Arman Rumaizi and IATAC CEO Captain Kenneth Yap.

The degree programme marks a milestone as Malaysia’s first aviation degree under a public-private partnership between UPNM and IATAC. The accelerated model combines two years of academic study with one year of industrial training, significantly shortening the usual six-year path to earning a Bachelor’s Degree and Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL).

“This initiative not only boosts tourism but also elevates Melaka’s role in aviation education,“ said Ab Rauf. The state government supports the programme as a step toward advancing the local aviation and education sectors. - Bernama