Defining moment in making of a patriot

PETALING JAYA: To 16-year-old Woon Yoon Kim, standing in Merdeka Stadium on Aug 31, 1957, independence was a promise worth fighting for. At 84, the former policeman remembers how that promise sent him into jungles, shootouts and frontlines to protect a fragile young nation.

“I will never forget the day we were declared citizens of an independent country,” he told theSun.

“It was a huge blessing. From that moment, I wanted to contribute to my beloved nation and defend it from threats, both inside and outside.”

And he did.

At just 18, Woon enlisted in the Royal Air Force Malaya (1959–1964), later serving with the Singapore Police Force (1964–1967).

Two years on, he returned home and joined the Federation of Malaya Police Force (1967–1978), standing guard during some of the nation’s most turbulent years.

His wife, Tan Sew Eng, now 79, remembers how even police spouses were trained during the communist insurgency.

“They taught us how to use guns in case communists attacked the station. But I was too afraid to even hold one,” she said.

As a detective, Woon tracked down the notorious gangster Botak Chin, leading to a violent shootout that ended in the criminal’s capture.

At a roadblock, he once foiled an armed robbery by shooting out the tyre of a fleeing car, a feat still celebrated by his family.

But behind the uniform was a husband and father who sacrificed countless moments at home.

“During the Emergency, he would be gone for weeks in the jungle,” Tan recalled.

“I managed the household, raised the children and prayed for him every night.

“There were no schools in Gambang (Pahang) back then, so I taught our children to read and write.”

Their daughter, Alice Woon Wai Kam, 53, a tax manager, said Woon is more than a father.

“To me, he is a hero – willing to risk his life for his comrades and his nation. His stories sound like action movies, but they were real. That makes me admire him even more.”

Over his career, Woon retrieved drowning victims, endured countless post-mortems and subdued dangerous criminals. He received a letter of commendation and a cash reward for bravery.

During the Covid-19 lockdown in 2021, Woon was awarded the national hero service medal – the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara.

“It was one of the most memorable moments of my life,” Woon said.

For him, service was always about love – for his family, his faith and his country.

He marched proudly in the Merdeka Parade 10 times between 1992 and 2004, carrying the spirit of independence in every step.

Even in his 80s, he pushed his limits.

During a Hari Pahlawan march at the National Monument four years ago, he fainted and broke his wrist.

“He was already 80, but he still wanted to go,” said Tan.

“Merdeka inspired me to serve. It is a reminder of our struggles and our blessings,” Woon said.

Looking at Malaysia today, his face lights up.

“The young should be grateful. What they have now was built on the sweat, tears and sacrifices of those before them. As we once fought communists, today we must fight social ills like crime and bullying. That is the new war of our times.

“Opportunities and a better life came after independence,” he reflected.

“For that, I am always grateful. Merdeka will forever live in my heart.”

As he spoke, tears welled up in his eyes – proof of how deeply Merdeka still stirs his soul.

Even now, he insists he never truly retired.

“Family responsibilities required me to leave the force, but in my heart, I never stopped serving.

“My dedication to the country continued for as long as I was able.”

His hope is simple: that the next generation will honour the sacrifices of those before them and be inspired to serve Malaysia.