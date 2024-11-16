Delay during check-in process cause of altercation at KLIA 1 - Police

PUTRAJAYA: Delay during the check-in process is believed to be the cause of an altercation between a local passenger and an airline employee at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 on Nov 10.

Confirming the incident, KLIA district police chief Assistant Commissioner Azman Shari’at said police had received a report from the airline’s staff.

“The incident occurred due to a disagreement between the airline staff and a passenger due to a delay in check-in for the flight. As a result of the disagreement, there was a minor scuffle and the airline staff sustained minor injuries,“ he said in a statement today.

Investigations related to the case are being carried out under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Azman said the public is advised to not spread or upload any untrue and false statements, namely such actions can be investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Earlier, a 25-second video went viral showing a fight at KLIA Terminal 1 involving two individuals.