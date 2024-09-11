Demolition of Shah Alam Stadium to be completed by May 2025

SHAH ALAM: The demolition of the Shah Alam Stadium is set to be completed by May next year to pave the way for the new Shah Alam Sports Complex (SASC), says Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi.

He said the project was progressing well, with an 80 per cent completion rate in demolishing the entire stadium structure, which began in early July.

“The demolition process is making very good progress. Once the demolition is finished, construction will commence on the new stadium structure,” he said after launching the Petaling District Selangor MADANI Youth Tour programme here today.

However, Najwan noted that the SASC might not be ready for the 2026 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) when Selangor is scheduled to host the event.

“This is not a concern for us as the primary focus is on the overall organisation of SUKMA. Although the stadium is often the venue for the opening ceremony, we have other stadiums in Selangor, such as those in Petaling Jaya, Selayang, and may even use Merdeka Stadium for the opening ceremony,” he said.

Previously, the Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) announced that the SASC project, which would be completed in three phases, was expected to be built by 2029. The demolition is the first phase, with the reconstruction of the Shah Alam Stadium scheduled for completion by December 2026.

Commenting on the Petaling District Selangor MADANI Youth Tour, Najwan said the two-day event offered nearly 2,000 job opportunities from about 30 companies through the Career Carnival, to take place tomorrow in collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“We want to reach out to young people, especially the youth in Selangor. This is the second leg of the tour, which will continue to Sabak Bernam and then move through all districts in Selangor before concluding in Gombak,” he said.