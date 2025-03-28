Dept boosting enforcement for Raya celebrations

PETALING JAYA: The Immigration Department is ramping up its enforcement efforts in Kuala Lumpur’s busiest districts to enhance public safety during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff announced that enforcement teams would be strategically deployed at tourist hotspots, namely the Petronas Twin Towers, the streets of Bukit Bintang, the Kotaraya shopping area, the transit hub of Jalan Silang and the culturally rich Jalan Masjid India.

“We want to ensure Malaysians feel comfortable and safe while celebrating in the city during this festive period.”

With a significant surge in foreign visitors expected during the celebrations, the department is reinforcing its vigilance to maintain order.

“They (foreigners) are taking this opportunity to explore tourist attractions and reunite with friends over the holidays,” he said.

“My advice to foreign workers is to always carry valid travel documents to avoid legal complications.”

He acknowledged the positive role of foreign visitors as their presence contributes to Malaysia’s tourism sector.

To bolster security, the department is joining forces with other law enforcement agencies under the KL Strike Force initiative.

This collaborative approach aims to prevent unlawful activities and ensure a safe environment.

Earlier, Wan Mohammed Saupee and his team hosted an iftar gathering with media representatives, underscoring the department’s commitment to transparency and cooperation with the press.

The department has been cracking down on illegal immigration this year.

As of March, authorities have apprehended 1,099 illegal immigrants and issued over

RM2.8 million in compounds for immigration offences.

In a series of high-profile operations, 176 illegal immigrants were detained in Bukit Bintang in January, followed by the arrest of 124 individuals in Chow Kit during a February raid.

Of those detained, the largest group comprised 71 individuals from Bangladesh, followed by 60 from Myanmar, 24 from Indonesia, 16 from Nepal, three from Pakistan, and one each from Egypt and Sudan.

The cases are being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) and

Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, which pertain to the offences of lacking valid travel documents and overstaying in the country.

Following their arrests, the individuals were transported to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration headquarters for processing and further action.

The recent enforcement operation was conducted with the participation of 61 officers from the department and supported by 30 personnel from Kuala Lumpur

City Hall.

The department has pledged to remain vigilant throughout the festive season, reinforcing its commitment to upholding Malaysia’s immigration laws and safeguarding public order.

Authorities urged foreigners residing in or visiting Kuala Lumpur to ensure they comply with immigration regulations to avoid legal repercussions.

With heightened security measures in place, Malaysians can look forward to a festive season celebrated in a safe and orderly environment while visitors can enjoy the vibrant cultural experience that Kuala Lumpur has to offer.