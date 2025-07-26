Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister heads list of Pahang award recipients

KUANTAN: Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup heads the list of 58 recipients of state awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the 66th birthday of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The awards were presented by the Sultan at an investiture ceremony held at Balai Mahkota, Istana Abdulaziz, here today.

Also in attendance were the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, and the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and members of the state leadership were also present.

Arthur was among the recipients of the Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (SSAP) award, which carries the title Datuk Seri, along with Pahang state secretary Datuk Nazri Abu Bakar, Bank Negara governor Datuk Seri Shaik Abdul Rasheed Abdul Ghaffour, and Army chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

Also conferred the SSAP were Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) board member Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin; MATRADE chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz; director of the National Budget Office, Ministry of Finance, Datuk Ab Rahim Ab Rahman; and deputy secretary-general (Finance) of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Datuk Zahrul Hakim Abdullah @ Ab Allah.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad; Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid; Malayan Banking Berhad group president and CEO Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli, and head of the Cardiology Department at the National Heart Institute (IJN) Datuk Dr Azmee Mohd Ghazi were also among the SSAP award recipients.

Other SSAP recipients were B.Grimm And Co. chairman Datuk Dr. H.C Harald Link; Prima Merdu Sdn Bhd chairman and executive director Datuk Amer Hamzah Ahmad; Tong Chun Development Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Ken Ng Chee Kean; and Magma Group Berhad Group managing director Datuk Liang Chee Fong.

The Darjah Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang (SIMP), which carries the title Datuk Indera, was conferred on three individuals, namely Pahang Finance officer Datuk Fadzilla Salleh, former chairman of the Royal Malaysian Police Family Association (PERKEP) Puan Sri Zainah Othman, and director-general of the Department of National Unity and Integration Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud.

Pahang mufti Profesor Datuk Dr Asmadi Mohamed Naim was the sole recipient of the Darjah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah (DSAS), which carries the title Datuk.

Eight individuals received the Darjah Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (DSAP), which also carries the title Datuk. They included Pahang Legal advisor Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi; Pahang Land and Mines director Datuk Razihan Adzharuddin; Deputy State secretary (Development) Datuk Ali Syahbana Sabaruddin; and Commander of Air Region 2, Air Region 2 Headquarters, Labuan, Major General Datuk Norli Hisham Alwi.

Also receiving the DSAP award were Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang Major General Dato’ Mohamed Zahari Yahya; fashion designer and founder of Radzuan Radziwill Boutique Datuk Radzuan Radzi; Jaxer Sdn Bhd founder and executive director Mohd Faizal Abdullah; and Sendayu Tinggi Holdings Sdn Bhd director-general Mohamad Zaidi Aziz.

The Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP), which carries the title Datuk, was awarded to 26 individuals, including Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Intelligence Division senior director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin and Universiti Islam Selangor (UIS) vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Farid Ravi Abdullah.

Other recipients included Malaysian Ambassador to Lebanon Azri Mat Yacob, Pahang JBPM director Mohd Razam Taja Rahim, MOH Human Resources Division secretary Noor Azman Abdul Rahman, and Sabah Public Works Department deputy director of Works Mohd Shamsul Nizam Abdul Wahid.

Also conferred the DIMP were Defence Attaché at the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta Brigadier General Azrin Iskandar Zulkaply; director-general of the Defence Operations Branch, Defence Operations and Training Division, Brigadier General Mohd Rafi Muhammad; commander of the Air Defence Artillery Group Brigadier General Azhar Mustapha; and chief of staff of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) Air Operations Division Brigadier General Ivan John Row.

At the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Ahli Mahkota Pahang (AMP) award on four individuals, including DSP Nik Mohammed Syukry Nik Husain, who serves as police escort to the 6th Prime Minister, and Pahang UMNO Youth vice-chief Wan Azam Wan Rosdy.

Earlier, the ceremony began with a 21-gun salute following the playing of the state anthem, Allah Selamatkan Sultan Kami. - Bernama