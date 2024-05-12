KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MOE) is in the process of developing the 2027 school curriculum for Year 1 and Form 1 students, which includes a review of the History subject.

Deputy Minister Wong Kah Woh said the review process involves a detailed study of the current curriculum and discussions with various stakeholders, including educators, researchers and the general public.

“Any new findings or facts to be included in the History syllabus will be reviewed and endorsed by the MOE History Curriculum and Textbook Reference Panel, comprising public university lecturers with proven expertise and credibility, appointed after undergoing stringent security screening.

“Outstanding teachers and authoritative agencies, including state secretariats, state archives, state museums, teacher training institutes (IPG) and credible local non-governmental organisations involved in history, culture and social studies, are also involved in drafting and reviewing the curriculum,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question by Nurul Amin Hamid (PN-Padang Terap) on whether the ministry plans to draft a Malaysian History syllabus to incorporate new historical findings for the benefit of students and the public.

Wong said the drafting process takes into account the findings of the Report of the Special Committee to Review the History Curriculum and Secondary School History Textbooks (2011-2012).

He added that the MOE adheres to strict standard operating procedures to ensure the accuracy of historical information in textbooks, including verification by agencies such as state secretaries, the Election Commission, the National Archives Malaysia, the Malaysian Historical Society, the Department of Museums Malaysia and the Department of National Heritage.

“Facts that have not been verified or are still under research cannot be included in textbooks.

“The ministry is confident that the expertise of the appointed panel and the existing procedures will ensure that the information and facts in the History curriculum are accurate and reliable,” he said.