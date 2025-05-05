Dewan Rakyat extends condolences on passing of Tun Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Meeting of the Dewan Rakyat today conveyed its condolences to the family of Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who died last April 14 at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, in conveying the condolences, described Abdullah as a statesman and a great leader with a big heart who contributed a lot to the country.

“Indeed, his death is a great loss and deeply felt by all levels of society in this country,“ he said.

He then invited members of the Senate and the Parliament to stand, with the Muslims to recite the Al-Fatihah and the non-Muslims to observe a minute of silence.

The special sitting was convened at the request of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for him to explain the government’s plans and measures to address the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, in his speech before commencing the information session, described Abdullah as a key figure who had initiated several early reforms, including those involving the Malaysian Parliament.

He said Abdullah’s excellent service to the country would continue to be remembered throughout history.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family (of Tun Abdullah), the people of Penang and Kepala Batas. The country has paid the highest tribute to him with a state funeral, with his remains laid to rest at the Heroes’ Mausoleum (at the National Mosque),“ he said.

Tun Abdullah, who was affectionately known as “Pak Lah”, died at the age of 85