Dewan Rakyat news in brief: July 30

HUMAN RIGHTS TRIBUNAL FEASIBILITY STUDY TO BE COMPLETED IN OCTOBER – KULASEGARAN

KUALA LUMPUR: The feasibility study on the proposed establishment of a Human Rights Tribunal in Malaysia is expected to be completed by October this year, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran.

He said the study was conducted by the Feasibility Study Committee on the Human Rights Tribunal(JKKTHAM), which was established in June, and involved examining various perspectives and inputs relevant to the tribunal’s proposed formation.

“This effort began with an initial meeting that I chaired on Nov 21, 2024, to discuss the proposal to establish the tribunal. Following that, JKKTHAM was set up to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study,” he said.

Kulasegaran said this in response to a question from Teresa Kok Suh Sim (PH-Seputeh) who asked about the latest status of the government’s plan to establish a Human Rights Tribunal during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

2,812 RKAT UNITS COMPLETED, OVER 3,000 MORE UNDER CONSTRUCTION NATIONWIDE

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has completed six Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) projects nationwide, comprising a total of 2,812 units since 2022.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said 10 more RKAT projects involving 3,206 units, implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) at a cost of RM1.002 billion, were currently under construction and scheduled for completion by 2026.

“Eight new RKAT construction projects involving 2,456 units are still in the procurement phase, with an estimated cost of RM1.4 billion,” he said in reply to a question from Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) on the status of military housing nationwide during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said under the MADANI Government, the RKAT maintenance allocation had increased to RM426.5 million in 2025, up 6.62 per cent compared to RM400 million in 2024 and RM236.7 million in 2023.

TASK FORCE SET UP TO DEVELOP COMMON BAR COURSE CURRICULUM

The Legal Profession Qualifying Board has formed a task force to design the curriculum, training methods, pedagogy and standards of the Common Bar Course (CBC), which will replace the Certificate of Legal Practice (CLP), said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran.

He said the decision was made at a meeting on July 23 after taking into account and agreeing to a proposal paper by the CBC Curriculum Committee titled ‘Study on the Development of Curriculum, the Method and Practice of Training (Pedagogy) and Standards of the Common Bar Course to Replace the Certificate of Legal Practice’.

“This CBC Task Force comprises experts from public and private higher education institutions, as well as representatives from the Bar Council.

“It will begin conducting the study and developing the CBC on Aug 1, 2025, and the work is expected to be completed within eight months, by March 31, 2026,” he in response to a question from S. Kesavan (PH–Sungai Siput) on the latest status of the implementation of the CBC by the Legal Profession Qualifying Board during the oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today. - Bernama