Strategic plan to drive growth in northern border area

PUTRAJAYA: The federal government is targeting RM367.8 billion in investments and over 412,000 job opportunities through the Strategic Development Plan for the Northern Corridor Economic Region 2024-2030, said Economy Acting Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said the plan, to be carried out by the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA), aims to drive economic growth in the northern border region, particularly at the Bukit Kayu Hitam and Padang Terap districts in Kedah.

Amir Hamzah said it focuses on three key sectors, namely advanced services, high-value manufacturing and modern agriculture, to support balanced regional development.

“These efforts reflect our commitment to nurturing local talent, spurring technological innovation and attracting quality private investments,” he said in a written parliamentary reply to Padang Terap MP Nurul Amin Hamid.

He said several initiatives are already underway to stimulate economic activity in northern Kedah, including the Kedah Science and Technology Park in Bukit Kayu Hitam and the Kedah Rubber City in Padang Terap.

Amir Hamzah said Malaysia is also leveraging on regional cooperation under the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle to explore cross-border economic opportunities in sectors such as halal industries, rubber processing, logistics and tourism.

He said while there is growing interest in formalising border-based economic activity, no specific plans are currently in place to establish a “Special Economic Zone” or “Financial Free Zone” along the Malaysia-Thai border.

“We are open to exploring such proposals in the future should the need arise and if it promises mutual benefit.”

He said a feasibility study is currently being conducted to assess the potential of Kedah for a dedicated economic zone, including evaluation of investment prospects, infrastructure integration and social linkages with southern Thailand.