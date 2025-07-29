Dewan Rakyat passes Fisheries Act amendments to curb illegal fishing

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat has approved amendments to the Fisheries Act 1985, introducing stricter measures to combat illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing (IUU).

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup highlighted that Malaysia suffered losses of approximately RM823 million from 2020 to 2024 due to foreign fishermen encroaching on local waters.

The amendments aim to enhance governance in the fisheries sector, safeguard marine habitats, and secure the livelihoods of local fishermen, particularly those in rural and island communities.

“This bill aligns Malaysia with international standards and European Commission recommendations, reinforcing our commitment to tackling IUU,“ Arthur said during the parliamentary debate.

Key changes include stricter regulations on transhipment, vessel maintenance, and expanded definitions of offences involving destructive fishing methods.

A new provision, subsection 13(3A), imposes a five-year ban on reapplying for a revoked fishing licence, serving as a deterrent against repeat offenders.

Arthur emphasised that the amendments are crucial for protecting Malaysia’s fishery resources and ensuring long-term sustainability.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will resume tomorrow. – Bernama