France to airdrop 40 tonnes of aid to Gaza amid blockade

ISTANBUL: France will airdrop 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip starting Friday, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed. The operation, coordinated with Jordan, involves four flights carrying 10 tonnes of food each.

Barrot, speaking to French broadcaster BFM TV, acknowledged that airdrops are “useful” but “not sufficient.” He highlighted that 52 metric tonnes of French aid remain stranded just kilometres from Gaza due to land access restrictions.

“It is therefore essential that Israeli authorities finally agree to reopen land access to Gaza in a sufficiently meaningful way to ease the horrific suffering of the civilian population there,“ Barrot said.

The announcement came as Barrot co-chaired a UN conference on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in New York. He noted progress in reviving the two-state solution, citing Britain’s potential recognition of Palestine as a catalyst. “Other countries are following suit,“ he added. - Bernama-Anadolu