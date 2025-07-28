Dewan Rakyat passes Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2025 to curb substance misuse

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat has passed the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2025, reinforcing enforcement against the illegal use of poisons and psychotropic substances. The bill, approved via voice vote, was debated by 12 MPs from both government and opposition blocs.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that the amendments aim to enhance enforcement efficiency and align Malaysian laws with international conventions.

“This amendment is important to align the country’s laws with international conventions such as the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961 and the United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances 1988.”

Key changes include empowering authorised officers, improving training and monitoring, and tightening controls on poisons and prohibited substances, including those in vape products. Dzulkefly clarified that the amendments prevent overlapping jurisdiction among agencies. “Drug enforcement officers focus on handling poisons and psychotropic substances related to medicines and industrial chemicals. The police monitor abuse of banned substances, while customs control the entry and exit of these substances at national entry points.”

The bill redefines ‘authorised officer’ to include police officers of any rank and individuals appointed by the Health Minister. It also expands the definition of ‘premises’ to cover land, buildings, offshore installations, and other structures.

Earlier, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Fees (Pengkalan Kubor Ferry) (Validation) Bill 2025 to legitimise un-gazetted ferry service fees collected from 1999 to 2024. - Bernama