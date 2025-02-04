Diesel, RON95 prices unchanged, RON97 up five sen - MOF

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of diesel and RON95 petrol will remain unchanged while that of RON97 will increase by five sen to RM3.33 per litre from tomorrow until April 9.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry (MOF) said the price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia remains at RM3.03 per litre while in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan it is RM2.15 per litre. RON95 petrol will remain at RM2.05 per litre.

The prices were set based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

MOF said the government would continue to monitor market trends and coordinate the RON97 retail price by considering market oil price movements and the need to support price stability.

“The government will also continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people,” it added.