Digital inclusion index to bridge access gap

PETALING JAYA: The Digital Ministry is developing the Malaysia Digital Inclusion Index to serve as a national benchmark for assessing digital access, usage and benefits, with the goal of ensuring equitable access to technology across the country.

In a written response to Parliament, the ministry said the index would leverage comprehensive data on digital infrastructure, technology skills, service affordability and participation in the digital economy to identify the digital divide more precisely and guide the development of targeted policies.

“As of May, the national 5G penetration rate reached 80.4%, with about 27.4 million active users, strengthening Malaysia’s position as a regional leader in digital connectivity and communications technology,” the ministry said.

As of June 30, Digital Nasional Berhad had rolled out 7,489 5G sites, achieving 82.4% coverage of populated areas nationwide.

In Perak, 5G coverage stands at 80.9%, while in the Parit parliamentary constituency, coverage is at 55.1%.

To further close the digital gap, the government has established 1,099 national information dissemination centres, aimed at providing shared internet access to low-income and rural communities.