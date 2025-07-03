Digital Ministry to harmonise digital ecosystem across states - Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: The Digital Ministry is working to unify and scale up initiatives across states and agencies to drive Malaysia’s digital economy, said its Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the government is actively engaging with state governments and stakeholders, both locally and abroad, to identify best practices and enhance platform integration.

“We are travelling across the country and meeting with our counterparts overseas to understand how they develop their digital platforms,“ he told reporters after launching the Selangor Twin Accelerator Programme 2025 organised by the Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) here today.

Gobind noted that many states have made significant strides in developing their digital industries.

“At the national level, we have agencies such as the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC). At the state level, there are organisations like Selangor’s Sidec and Digital Penang.

“Our goal is to bring these efforts together to scale up, integrate, and connect more people to these platforms. MDEC is looking into it,“ he said.

He stressed that such collaboration would accelerate the adoption of digital tools and reduce duplication of efforts.

“What matters to me is seeing the platforms and organisations already in place, and how we can pool our strengths to build on them, instead of starting from scratch,“ he added.

National AI Framework in Progress

On the proposed national regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI), Gobind said his ministry aims to introduce legislation on AI by the second half of 2026 as part of the government’s broader efforts to establish a comprehensive national AI governance framework.

The ministry is currently exploring the most suitable form of governance. This can be via legislation, regulations, or the adoption of standards, to support technological advancement and to manage the risks, he said.

The report, to be finalised by the National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO), is expected to lay the foundation for Malaysia’s approach to AI regulation, whether this be via new legislation, updated rules, or the adoption of unified standards.

Twin Accelerator to Propel Local Startups

Meanwhile, the Selangor Twin Accelerator Programme launched today is a dual-track initiative to help Malaysia’s most promising startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) scale across deep tech and consumer-facing sectors.

This year’s edition features two main tracks — the Selangor Deep Tech Xccelerator (Deep-X) and the Selangor Retail Tech Xccelerator (Retail-X) to future-proof startups and expand locally and globally.

Last year, Sidec announced the first Twin Accelerator Programme, with 100 companies shortlisted, Selangor state executive councillor for Investment, Trade and Mobility Ng Sze Han said.

They received RM1.2 million worth of perks and exposure. Twenty companies were shortlisted to expand abroad to Shanghai, China; Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam and Manila in the Philippines, he said.

“This year, the programme has been elevated with a stronger global focus. The two new tracks, Retail-X and Deep-X, are specifically designed to meet the needs of each industry, from SMEs to high-potential startups.

“With the new ‘World Stage Venture’, top teams will experience behind-the-scenes access to global commerce operations, from ByteDance HQ and TikTok Shop, to Plug and Play in Silicon Valley,” Ng said.

Since its inception, Sidec has supported more than 320 startups, facilitated RM203 million in fundraising, and provided international exposure to entrepreneurs through overseas missions.

Looking ahead, the Twin Accelerator is a key part of Sidec’s roadmap to nurture at least 500 startups by 2030. This aligns with Selangor’s and Malaysia’s broader digital economy transformation agenda. - Bernama