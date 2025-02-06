KUALA LUMPUR: The esteemed patronage and leadership of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, have earned praise from the diplomatic community for enhancing Malaysia’s diplomatic standing and promoting national unity.

Yemen’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Adel Mohamed Ba Hamid, commended Sultan Ibrahim’s steadfast support for Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN this year, including His Majesty’s role in strengthening Malaysia’s voice on the regional stage.

Adel Mohamed also acknowledged His Majesty’s consistent message of inclusivity and harmony, particularly the call for Malaysians to embrace unity in diversity, a timely appeal amid rising global polarisation.

“Under Your Majesty’s guidance, Malaysia has continued to enjoy political stability. This stability enables the government to plan for the long term and seize emerging opportunities in the green and digital economies to create high-quality jobs for Malaysians,” he said.

He said this in a congratulatory speech on behalf of the diplomatic corps at the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration at Istana Negara today.

Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, graced the occasion.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and other members of the Cabinet.

Adel Mohamed also highlighted the success of the recently concluded 46th ASEAN Summit and the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-China Summit, chaired by Anwar, which underscored the importance of multilateral collaboration amid global uncertainty.

“Leaders from ASEAN, as well as Timor-Leste, the GCC and China, were also honoured to attend the royal luncheon hosted by Your Majesty, which highlighted Your Majesty’s enduring support for regional integration,” he said.

The Ambassador also conveyed the diplomatic corps’ best wishes to Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah, praying for their continued good health and happiness.

Adel Mohamed said the diplomatic community in Malaysia stands ready to work closely with His Majesty, the Malaysian government and the Malaysian people.

The diplomatic corps also congratulated all recipients of federal awards, honours and medals at the ceremony, describing the recognition as a testament to their longstanding contributions to Malaysia’s growth.