KANGAR: About 40 students with disabilities from the Jauhar Jannah Community Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) here displayed their patriotism by crafting the Jalur Gemilang with their handprints at the Semarak Merdeka Bersama OKU Programme.

Programme organiser Nor Azliana Azame, who also owns a café in Wang Ulu, Bintong, said the students’ participation not only enlivened the National Month celebration but also showed that they could express love for the country in their own way.

“This programme aims, among other things, to raise public awareness that persons with disabilities (PwD) can also be independent, creative and contribute if given the opportunity,” the 44-year-old told reporters after the programme at her café yesterday.

The programme was also graced by the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Marini Che Shaari, 52, said the involvement of her son Ahmad Areez Mukhlis, 5, in the programme not only gave him a new and enjoyable experience in celebrating National Month but also helped his learning as a child with Down syndrome.

“Although these children may not fully understand the meaning of independence, they know the Jalur Gemilang and can feel the spirit of the National Month celebration. My son really enjoys singing patriotic songs while waving the flag,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ramzani Abdul Aziz, 41, father of Muhammad Akram, 11, who has learning difficulties, said the programme helped instil patriotism among students with disabilities while providing them with positive exposure and fostering stronger community bonds.

“My son’s participation in this programme clearly makes him happy and helps him adapt to the environment,” he said. - Bernama