PUTRAJAYA: The distribution of RM30 million in compassionate payment (wang ihsan) to 200,000 eligible farmers nationwide is expected to be fully completed by this month, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

In a statement today, Mohamad said the distribution process took some time because it needed to comply with financial regulations and the company’s internal procedures.

“Every fund disbursement process requires strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP), internal financial management standards, and approval from the company’s top management.

“Therefore, the distribution of contributions can only be carried out after all compliance requirements are fully met in line with the principles of accountability and transparency practiced by the company, especially involving large-scale funds,“ he said.

Mohamad also said the RM30 million fund was fully received from Padiberas Nasional Berhad (BERNAS) on March 28.

He added that the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) fully understands the farmers’ concerns and high hopes, and KPKM is fully committed to ensuring that the aid reaches all those who are entitled.