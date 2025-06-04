Traffic flow on major highways into capital smooth as of 9am

KUALA LUMPUR: As of 9 am today, traffic on several major highways heading toward the capital is flowing smoothly.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman reported that, however, traffic on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) is moving slowly from Bentong Barat to Lentang, as well as after the Bentong toll plaza, due to an increase in vehicles.

“Traffic on other major highways, such as the North-South Expressway (PLUS) for routes E1 and E2, as well as the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and 2 in both directions, is still smooth and under control,“ he said in a statement to Bernama.

The official PLUS Traffic X account also reported that several Smartlane routes have been activated to ease the return journey to the capital after the long Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

These Smartlanes include sections on PLUS from KM367.3 to KM354.0 northbound between Slim River and Sungkai, KM439.3 to KM435.5 northbound from Rawang to Sungai Buaya, and KM437.1 to KM443.3 southbound from Sungai Buaya to Rawang.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo reported that traffic on the Federal road in the district is moving slowly over a stretch of seven kilometres as of 9 am.

Over in Pasir Puteh, police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said traffic flow at the Pasir Puteh-Terengganu border, including at the Tok Bali-Kuala Besut entrance, was smooth this morning.