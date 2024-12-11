‘Do not focus on CGPA when hiring experienced staff’

PETALING JAYA: An academic has told companies to stop referring to the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) when interviewing experienced candidates.

Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia human resources and development lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Abdul Rahim Zumrah said CGPA scores are only good for hiring fresh graduates with limited work experience and not for those with extensive industry experience.

“The CGPA is useful only in providing valuable insights into a fresh graduate’s foundational knowledge and academic grasp of their field.

“However, it is more important to focus

on professional experience, skills and accomplishments when hiring candidates with industry experience.”

He said professional experience, including roles a candidate has held as well as the departments and industries he has worked

in, is a good indicator of how broad his

experience is.

Abdul Rahim was commenting on a social media post by a professional engineer who was disappointed after a government-linked company rejected his job application due to

a CGPA below 3.0 despite having 17 years of industry experience.

The candidate was initially approved for the job after an interview, but upon waiting three months for the offer letter, he learnt that he was not selected as his CGPA score was below 3.0, a decision made under a new human resource policy.

He also said seasoned professionals bring years of expertise, making their industry experience a more relevant measure of their suitability for the role than an academic score from years past.

He said relying too heavily on CGPA scores means overlooking valuable skills and insights gained through real-world applications and professional growth.

“Companies can more accurately select candidates with proven competencies and the adaptability necessary for complex roles if they look at experience.

“If companies choose to retain CGPA as part of their recruitment criteria, it could serve as an additional merit rather than a primary indicator for professionals with over a decade of experience.”

Abdul Rahim said placing emphasis on CGPA scores is not necessarily a form of bias against seasoned professionals, but could reflect a company policy of hiring fresh graduates who command lower salaries than those with extensive experience.

“While this policy may serve the company’s short term financial and operational goals, experienced professionals bring value

through industry experience, problem solving

abilities and accumulated knowledge, which is invaluable.

“Companies should carefully consider how a heavy emphasis on CGPA scores might impact their ability to attract well qualified candidates who can make significant contributions beyond what is reflected in academics.”

Abdul Rahim added that the importance

of CGPA scores and work experience in

hiring decisions depends largely on the role

in question.

He said for technical roles, relevant work experience should be emphasised during the selection process, but knowledge gained through a degree programme is also crucial for positions requiring specialised skills, such as medical doctors, engineers and architects.

Abdul Rahim said the hiring criteria should evolve for more senior positions, as professional experience provides a clearer picture of a candidate’s capabilities and suitability for advanced roles than an academic score.