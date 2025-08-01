Doctor pleads not guilty to cheating Socso in Bukit Mertajam court

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A doctor pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to cheating the Social Security Organisation (Socso) by allegedly forging a domestic worker registration form three years ago.

Dr Winnie Ong Beng Cheen, 44, entered her plea after the charge under Section 417 of the Penal Code was read before Magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Mohd Akit. The prosecution accused her of deceiving Socso into accepting a falsified form signed by Cheah Chyuan Yong, leading to the registration of Indonesian domestic worker Nurhayati Hasan.

The alleged deception caused Socso and Cheah to be misled into monthly contributions of RM20.60. The offence reportedly occurred on Nov 21, 2022, at a residence in Taman Saujana Permai, Bukit Mertajam.

Magistrate Nurul Rasyidah granted bail at RM5,000 with one surety and scheduled the next mention for Sept 4. Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Shakila Dahari prosecuted, while lawyer Chiang Kian Hong represented Dr Ong, a single mother of four children aged 10 to 17. - Bernama