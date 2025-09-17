Doctor says Zara Qairina’s mother given ample time for post-mortem decision

KOTA KINABALU: A doctor testified at the Coroner’s Court that Zara Qairina Mahathir’s mother received sufficient time to decide against a post-mortem examination for her daughter.

Dr Logaraj Ratha stated that Noraidah Lamat appeared calm and composed during their consultation and was given space to make an informed decision about the procedure.

The doctor explained everything using simple language and allowed ample time for consideration while noting her clear responses to his questions.

Police investigating officer Insp Wong Yew Zhung informed him that authorities would not issue the POL 61 form for an official post-mortem order.

Dr Pavankumar Balachandra from the hospital’s Neurosurgery Department had established Severe Traumatic Brain Injury with Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy as the cause of death.

The police determined no post-mortem was necessary since medical evaluation had already confirmed the cause of death.

Dr Logaraj confirmed that no doctor advised Insp Wong that an autopsy should be conducted for the case.

He clarified that the decision regarding post-mortem requirements falls entirely within police jurisdiction rather than medical authority.

Noraidah raised no objections when informed about the police decision against issuing the POL 61 form and actually agreed with it.

The witness stated he had spoken to Noraidah beforehand though she provided limited information about her daughter’s condition initially.

Noraidah never alleged that her daughter was a victim of assault, bullying, or any criminal act according to the doctor’s testimony.

Dr Logaraj conducted no examination of the body since no POL 61 form was issued by the authorities.

The Forensic Department performed no examination on the body as the case remained within police investigation parameters.

Insp Wong was not present at the mortuary during the handover of Zara’s remains to her mother according to the testimony.

Zara Qairina died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and was buried the same day at Tanjung Ubi Muslim cemetery in Sipitang.

She was admitted to hospital a day earlier after being found unconscious near a drain at her school hostel in Papar at 4 am.

The Attorney General’s Chambers ordered her remains exhumed for a post-mortem on August 8 before announcing an inquest into her death on August 13. – Bernama