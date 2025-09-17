IPG Gaya Campus landslide prompts evacuation and immediate safety measures

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education has ordered immediate evacuation of quarters near the landslide site at Institute of Teacher Education Gaya Campus in Sabah.

Several immediate measures include demolishing affected building blocks to facilitate new construction.

The ministry has also arranged rental of nearby premises outside campus to ensure uninterrupted academic activities.

Work to rebuild the damaged water tank has been carried out following the incident.

No injuries were reported from the landslide that damaged slopes and several building blocks.

The affected buildings had been closed and uninhabited since last July on Sabah Public Works Department orders.

The ministry expressed highest appreciation to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor for his concern and campus visit. – Bernama