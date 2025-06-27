DOE aids 90 Orang Asli families in Pos Pulat ahead of dam project

GUA MUSANG: The Department of Environment (DOE) has extended support to nearly 90 Orang Asli families from the Temiar tribe in Pos Pulat, ensuring their welfare as the Nenggiri Hydroelectric Dam project progresses.

Kelantan DOE director Wan Aminordin Wan Kamaruddin highlighted the collaborative effort involving 15 government and private agencies. “With Pos Pulat set to be submerged due to the dam construction, we aim to uplift the community through housing and social initiatives before their relocation,“ he said.

The efforts were unveiled during the 4Xplore Teroka Alam programme, marking World Environment Day 2025 at the state level. Nenggiri assemblyman Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani also attended the event.

Wan Aminordin noted the three-day programme (June 26–28) seeks to foster unity between the Orang Asli and urban communities while promoting environmental awareness. “Sports and shared activities help build goodwill. The Temiar tribe has shown remarkable cooperation, sacrificing their ancestral land for regional economic growth,“ he added.